FIFA WC 2018: Belgium showed character, says coach Roberto Martinez

"That was a test for the team and its character," said Roberto Martinez

Roberto Martinez

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said he was deeply proud after his team hit back from 2-0 down to beat Japan and claim a place in the World Cup quarter-finals. "That was a test for the team and its character," said Martinez. "We survived it, we have gone through and that is the most important thing. No negatives, it was about getting through," he added.

"It is a day to be very proud of these players. Keep believing in Belgium. In the World Cup you want to be perfect but it's about getting through, it's about winning. I couldn't be prouder of them and everyone in Belgium needs to be proud of these players." Martinez also said Japan deserved credit for presenting his team with such a tough test.

"Let's congratulate Japan, they played the perfect game. They were clinical on the counter and so solid," said the Belgium boss. It was a test of character and you see the reaction of our subs coming on to win the game. It tells you everything about this group of players."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever