FIFA World Cup 2018: Filipe Luis recalls praying at grandma's house during 1994 WC final

Brazil's Filipe Luis with wife Patricia Kasmirski and son Tiago

Brazil full back Filipe Luis recalled praying with his entire family during the dramatic penalty shootout which Brazil won against Italy to decide the 1994 World Cup football final.

In an interview with the Brazilian Football Association (CFB), the left back spoke of his childhood memories, when playing on the World Cup stage was still a distant dream, reported Efe.

"From '94, I mostly remember the penalties; during the shootout, my whole family were together at my grandmother's house, holding hands as we prayed for the win," 32-year-old Luis, who was nine years old when Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which was held in the US, told CFB. He also remembered crying after Brazil were knocked out by rivals Argentina in the Round of 16 at Italia '90. He was just five then.

