FIFA World Cup 2018: Already-qualified England, Belgium to ring changes?

England's Harry Kane (left) at training yesterday. Pic/AFP

Both England and Belgium, who have secured their positions in the FIFA World Cup pre-quarter-finals, are expected to make changes to their starting line-up when they meet for their final Group G match here tonight.

Both sides have already ensured progression to the next round, and both coaches have said they want to win the game despite the possibility of an easier quarter-final tie for the side finishing second.

Level on points, goal difference and goals scored, England currently top Group G thanks to having been shown one fewer yellow card than Belgium in their games against Tunisia and Panama. But with no amnesty on yellow cards until the semi-finals, it's highly unlikely either side will go actively looking for them in order to help their cause for second place.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt after missing training on Monday and Tuesday after picking up a knock against Tunisia. Coach Roberto Martinez is likely to rest Lukaku even if he is fit to play, explaining that the Manchester United forward knows the team is more important than individual accolades such as the Golden Boot.

England coach Gareth Southgate is sending mixed messages over whether or not the striker, who has scored five goals so far in Russia, will start. "He is the captain and he knows he will be judged on how far we go as a team. He wants to contribute to a winning team and he knows it is not as satisfying if you are a player scoring goals and the team does not win," Southgate told Talksport on Tuesday.

