FIFA World Cup 2018: Austria shock Germany in warm-up tie

Austria's Marko Arnautovic (L) vies with Germany’s Antonio Rudiger during the international friendly football match Austria versus Germany in Klagenfurt, Austria, on Saturday. VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP

World Cup holders Germany got a wake-up call as they lost 1-2 to Austria in their first warm-up tie before football's quadrennial extravaganza kicks off in Russia from June 14.

The loss on Saturday evening was the last match before the final 23-man World Cup squad announcement on Monday, according to the German football federation's website. Following the draw, Germany have not won a game since October, drawing with England, France and Spain and losing to Brazil.

Germany led early on through Mesut Ozil's strike but second-half goals from Martin Hinteregger and Alessandro Schopf turned the match on its head and gave Austria, who will not be at the World Cup, a seventh successive victory. Kick off was delayed by nearly 100 minutes due to heavy rain, meaning Germany captain Manuel Neuer had to wait even longer to make his long-awaited return to the pitch.

A much-changed but strong German eleven took to the field in Klagenfurt, which as well as a return for Neuer saw striker Nils Petersen make his debut for Germany up front. The world champions started well and deservedly took the lead through Ozil, as the Arsenal attacking midfielder capitalised on a lapse at the back to bend home the opener.

