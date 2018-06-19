FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium open WC account with a thumping 3-0 over Panama

Romelu Lukaku scores brace, while Dries Mertens adds one as Martinez's men open World Cup account with thumping 3-0 victory over debutants Panama

47th minute: Dries Mertens celebrates his goal

Romelu Lukaku netted a brace as a much-improved second-half performance gave Belgium an ultimately comfortable 3-0 victory over tournament debutants Panama in their World Cup opener in Sochi yesterday.



69th minute: Lukaku dives to head in his first goal

A moment of inspiration from Dries Mertens set the Belgians on their way two minutes after the break, his volley breaking the deadlock after a rather flat first period. Lukaku then converted assists from Kevin De Bruyne and captain Eden Hazard to secure victory in this Group G clash, with the Central Americans succumbing to a defeat in their first-ever match at the finals.



75th minute: Lukaku lobs the ball over the Panama 'keeper to register his second goal

Belgium are now unbeaten in 20 matches, although the nature of the first-half performance against weak opposition showed that Roberto Martinez's men still have significant progress to make if they are to improve on quarter-final appearances at the last two major tournaments. To be fair to Martinez, the Spaniard had warned on the eve of this game that his side would not have it easy. The Central Americans lined up with a team of journeymen featuring five thirty-somethings.



Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku reacts after scoring against Panama during their FIFA World Cup match in Sochi yesterday. Pics/AFP

While the Belgians had the younger, talented players, other factors played in Panama's favour. The heat and humidity on Russia's Black Sea coast was one, as was the fact their supporters greatly outnumbered those following the Belgians.

Hazard pulled the strings when he could, although the Chelsea star was denied by Penedo in the 38th minute. At the other end, Panama tried to expose Belgium's potential weaknesses at full-back. However, they struggled to score goals in qualifying and rarely looked capable of beating Thibaut Courtois.

