FIFA World Cup 2018: Boots fiasco will inspire Iran players, insists coach Carlos Queiroz

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz believes his players have been brought closer together by Nike's decision to cut their supply of World Cup kit to the team, but the acid test will come against Morocco today.

Nike announced they have been forbidden from providing football boots to Iran's squad, on account of sanctions against the country by the United States. The late decision has disrupted Iran's preparations, with some players having to buy their own footwear or even ask club teammates for help.

"It has been a source of inspiration for us," Queiroz said. "This last comment of Nike was unnecessary. Everybody is aware of the sanctions. They should apologise because this arrogant conduct against 23 boys is absolutely ridiculous."

