FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil coach intensifies preparation ahead of Serbia clash

Brazil intensified preparations for the final match in Group E of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Serbia, in which both teams are playing to guarantee a spot in the round of 16. After a 1-1 draw against Switzerland and a 2-0 victory at Costa Rica's expense that silenced critics for the time being, the Canarinha's players know they still face the danger of being eliminated in the group stage, reports Efe.

The team, which already lost right-back Danilo and winger Douglas Costa to injuries, will depend on Neymar to be at the top of his game after undergoing foot surgery in March. Coach Adenor "Tite" Bacchi also has to decide whether to replace playmaker Willian and forward Gabriel Jesus with Manchester City's Fernandinho and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, respectively.

The best news for the Canarinha has been the great performance by Philippe Coutinho, who scored a goal in each of Brazil's World Cup matches. Brazil face Serbia on Wednesday at Moscow's Spartak Stadium.

