FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil does not need referees to win matches, says Tite

Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers initially awarded a penalty, but was alerted to check the replay by VAR, and overturned his decision

Brazil coach Tite

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) denied Brazil a penalty during their World Cup tie against Costa Rica. With the scores 0-0 and 10 minutes left for the final whistle, Neymar dribbled into the box, but as he turned to get the ball on his right foot, his marker Giancarlo Gonzalez seemed to place his hand on Neymar's stomach before the PSG striker tumbled back to the floor. Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers initially awarded a penalty, but was alerted to check the replay by VAR, and overturned his decision.

"Brazil does not need referees to win matches. But if I was the referee, then I would have backed my decision. He should have looked at it earlier, not after his decision. It was open and it appeared to be a clear penalty," said Tite yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever