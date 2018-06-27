FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil media cry foul as English press label Neymar a cheat

And besides the attacks from the English press, Brazil have some issues of their own to address. Douglas Costa had a good match against Costa Rica, but will be out of Serbia match due to injury

Neymar. Pic/AFP

"Spoiled, irritable, dramatist, cheater!" These are some of the words that the British press have used to describe Brazil striker Neymar. And Brazilian journalists here are furious. "They too have gone far. If England top their group, they might face either Brazil or Germany. So, the British media have already started their campaign to damage the image of the Brazil players," said a member of the Brazilian media contingent.

An important match for Brazil against Serbia will take place in Spartak Moscow today to determine which teams go through to the Round of 16. Brazil need a point to go through. If Switzerland beats Costa Rica, who are already out of the competition, and Brazil draws against Serbia, Brazil will qualify as the second-placed team. A defeat to Serbia though could end their campaign.

And besides the attacks from the English press, Brazil have some issues of their own to address. Douglas Costa had a good match against Costa Rica, but will be out of Serbia match due to injury. Danilo is not fully fit either. Moreover, Gabriel Jesus, the Manchester City forward, failed to have the desired effect as the single striker for the Selecao. Brazil manager Tite, however, insisted that playing for a draw was not an option: "Playing for draw is dangerous. Brazil loves to go for win. In the last match, too, we shall play our natural game."

