FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil will play great football, says Thiago Silva

Brazil captain Thiago Silva has promised his side will deliver great football at the World Cup this summer. Brazil, who were the first team to qualify for the tournament in Russia, are keen to atone for their humiliating 1-7 semi-final defeat at home to Germany in the 2014 season.

They will be among the favourites to lift a sixth World Cup in July and Silva expects it to be entertaining. "We have prepared for this World Cup, first with Dunga and now with Tite, and in the two years we were developing," Silva said at a press conference as Brazil prepare to train here.

"We have the chance to rewrite our story. We cannot promise the title, we can promise great matches. You will see we will play really well in the next match and by the time of the World Cup you will see great football."

