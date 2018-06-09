FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil's Fred suffers injury scare during training

Brazil start their bid to win an unprecedented sixth World Cup when they take on Group E rivals Switzerland on June 17 - with a final warm-up game coming against Austria in Vienna on tomorrow

Brazil's Fred receives treatment to his injured ankle during training on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Manchester United-bound Fred has suffered a World Cup injury scare after limping out of Brazil's training session with an ankle injury on Thursday. He has been included in Tite's World Cup squad but was forced out of a session at Tottenham's Enfield training base, with ice applied to his right ankle.

Brazil start their bid to win an unprecedented sixth World Cup when they take on Group E rivals Switzerland on June 17 - with a final warm-up game coming against Austria in Vienna on tomorrow. Fred suffered the knock before trying to carry on with the training session, only to then require treatment on the sidelines.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said: " Fred had trauma in his ankle, but it is too early to say anything about it. "Tomorrow we watch to see what happens and then decide if we need to do any exams or not but at the moment it is too early to say anything about him."

