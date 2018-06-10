FIFA World Cup 2018: Can you crack this quiz?

With four days to go before the World Cup kicks off in Russia, our expert Suvam Pal tests your football knowledge with a question on each of the 20 editions

1 The captain of the victorious Uruguay side in 1930 was known as the El Mariscal (The Marshal) and El Gran Capitán (The Great Captain), having captained his nation to four continental titles, two Olympic gold medals and one World Cup. Name him.

2 Which team from Asia lost to Egypt in a home and away basis play-off and thus, missed the opportunity of being the first country to play in the World Cup final from the continent in 1934?



France striker Zinedine Zidane head-butts Italian defender Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup final at Berlin

3 What unique distinction was jointly held by the following footballers - Bernard Voorhoof of Belgium, the French pair of Edmond Defour and Etienne Mattler and Romania's Nicole Kovacs - in 1938?

4 As three of the four Asian teams - Burma (now Myanmar), the Philippines and Indonesia - didn't play the qualifying draw, which team from the continent qualified for the 1950 World Cup main draw and was initially placed in Group 3 at the finals?

5 Which two brothers, who went on to become the first pair of brothers to win a FIFA World Cup, had played a part in each of West Germany's six goals against Austria, apart from scoring a brace each in the game in 1954?



German forward Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring a penalty during the 2014 World Cup group game v Portugal in Brazil

6 Which Manchester United goalkeeper played a crucial role in Northern Ireland's 'heroic' draw against Germany and was later declared the best goalkeeper of the 1958 World Cup?

7 Which Barcelona legend, who played for three different international teams - Czechoslovakia, Hungary and Spain and missed the World Cup bus as Spain failed to qualify in 1954 and 1958, was included in the Spain squad for the 1962 World Cup, but he did not play due to injury?



Brazilian striker Ronaldo (right) celebrates his goal v Germany with Rivaldo during the 2002 World Cup tie in Japan

8 Which sensational incident took place during the Stampex exhibition, held by Stanley Gibbons' stamp company, on March 20, three months prior to the 1966 World Cup?

9 In 1970, which German legend scored against Morocco to become the first-ever footballer in World Cup history to score in four different World Cup finals after playing and scoring in 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970?

10 In 1974, who scored the only goal in East Germany's epic victory over their rivals and eventual winners, West Germany, and later famously said that "If one day 'Hamburg '74' is written on my grave, everyone will know who is underneath"?



Argentina legend Diego Maradona during the 1982 World Cup tie against Belgium in Spain

11 Which Peruvian goalkeeper, who had held Argentinian citizenship until a few months before the start of the 1978 World Cup, is perhaps best remembered for running all the way to the opposition half and fouling Grzegorz Lato, receiving a yellow card in the process, in his side's game against Poland in the tournament?

12 Which African debutants defeated former World Champions West Germany in their maiden World Cup game - the first-ever win by an African team over a European side - to cause one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in 1982?

13 Nicknamed El Negro, which Argentine midfielder passed the ball to Maradona as he went on to score the 'Goal of the Century' against England. The same man also dispatched the through pass to Jorge Valdano when he scored Argentina's second goal in the 1986 World Cup final?



Brazilian legend Pele exchanges his shirt with England's Bobby Moore after the 1970 World Cup group game in Mexico

14 Which Spanish midfielder, born as José Miguel González Martín del Campo, scored a hat-trick against South Korea, and finished the tournament with four goals after the second round exit of his side in 1990?

15 Which team, who had taken part in the 1930 World Cup and 1950 World Cup, without scoring a single goal in both the editions, scored their first-ever goal in the 1994 World Cup final against Spain?

16 Which Cameroonian player was shown a red card against Chile to become the first-ever player to be sent off at two different World Cups and also the player with the most number of World Cup red cards in 1998?



Spanish referee Luis Medina Cantalejo gestures during the 2006 World Cup QF tie between Brazil and France at Frankfurt

17 Which South Korean, dubbed 'the Lord of the Ring' by Korean fans, missed a penalty, but later scored a golden goal in extra-time from a header in the Round-of-16 game against Italy that sent the South Koreans to the quarter-finals and a day later, his Italian club Perugia controversially cancelled his contract in 2002?

18 Which Brazilian's yellow card in his side's defeat against France made him the recipient of the most number of yellow cards - six in total - in World Cup history in 2006?

19 he 2010 World Cup witnessed the first-ever instance of a father-in-law coaching his son-in-law in the history of World Cup. Interestingly, there were two pairs. Who were they?

20 In 2014, who came on as a substitute in the 85th minute of Colombia's final group game against Japan. He became the oldest player ever to play in a World Cup game at the age of 43 years and three days.

