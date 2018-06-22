FIFA World Cup 2018: Coach Gareth Southgate may drop Raheem Sterling

England began fully focusing on the Group G clash with Panama on Thursday, when attention on manager Southgate after dislocating a shoulder swiftly switched to his assistant

Raheem Sterling

Gareth Southgate is considering dropping Raheem Sterling against Panama, judging by a note spotted at England training. Preparations are under way for Sunday's game in Nizhny Novgorod as the Three Lions look to build on their last-gasp 2-1 win against Tunisia and stride towards the World Cup knockout phase.

England began fully focusing on the Group G clash with Panama on Thursday, when attention on manager Southgate after dislocating a shoulder swiftly switched to his assistant. Steve Holland was pictured holding a note that showed the side are preparing to play in 3-5-2 formation again this Sunday, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield instead of the injured Dele Alli and Marcus Rashford playing in the front two alongside captain Harry Kane. The sheet suggested Sterling would be the fall guy in attack.

