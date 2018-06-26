FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia dedicate win to red-carded Sanchez

Sanchez was suspended for the game at Kazan Arena and has had "a very hard time" dealing with the fallout from his third-minute sending-off in the 2-1 defeat to Japan, Pekerman said

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman dedicated the crucial 3-0 win over Poland to midfielder Carlos Sanchez on Sunday after it was reported that the midfielder received death threats for his red card against Japan.

Sanchez was suspended for the game at Kazan Arena and has had "a very hard time" dealing with the fallout from his third-minute sending-off in the 2-1 defeat to Japan, Pekerman said. "This victory is dedicated to Carlos Sanchez because he's had a very hard time in the past few days. We want, to share this with him. I'm saying this personally, but this is something that is felt throughout the squad," he said.

