FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia sneak in after win

Mina's strike helps South Americans scrape through with 1-0 win v Senegal

Colombia's Yerry Mina (centre) celebrates after scoring against Senegal at Samara Arena yesterday. Colombia won 1-0. Pic/Getty Images

Colombia qualified to Last 16 of the FIFA World Cup riding on Yerry Mina's second half winner to knock Senegal out in a crunch Group H encounter here yesterday. After a barren first half, Mina headed in a corner late in the second session to send Colombian players and supporters into delirium as they needed nothing less than a victory to secure qualification. Colombia finished top of the charts with six points from three games while Senegal ended engagements in third place on four points.

Earlier, Senegal, who need only a point to reach Last 16, made three changes for their final game. Coach Aliou Cisse recalled West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, while forward Keita Balde Diao and defender Lamine Gassama also started. Colombia, who had to win to progress to the knockout stages, made two changes following their 3-0 win over Poland. Abel Aguilar was rested after being forced off against Poland due to injury, so Mateus Uribe started and midfielder Carlos Sanchez returned in place of Wilmar

Barrios.

