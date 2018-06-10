FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia's Frank Fabra to miss the event due to knee injury

"I had one sole objective: to be part of this dream called the World Cup. I struggled, worked hard and pushed myself to improve. Day by day I worked to achieve that dream but now my heart is broken in 50 million pieces," Frank Fabra said

Frank Fabra/AFP

Colombian defender Frank Fabra, who plays for Argentina's Boca Juniors, said on Saturday that his "heart is broken in 50 million pieces" because of a torn ligament in his left knee, which will prevent him from playing in the 2018 football World Cup in Russia.

The Colombian Soccer Federation (FCF) had announced Fabra's injury earlier on Saturday and said that the whole team and coaching staffs are with him and are deeply saddened by the news, reports Efe. "I had one sole objective: to be part of this dream called the World Cup. I struggled, worked hard and pushed myself to improve. Day by day I worked to achieve that dream but now my heart is broken in 50 million pieces," Fabra said in a message posted on Instagram.

"In the next few hours, after the proper procedures are carried out, the coaching staff will decide who will replace him from the list of 23 players who will land in Russia next week," the FCF said. Colombia will play their debut match against Japan in Saransk on June 19. Fabra, who was going to play in his first World Cup, said that Falcao Garcia, who missed the World Cup in Brazil because of the same injury, was an example of "personal growth and perseverance" that he would follow during his recovery process. Fabra thanked his family, his friends and the members of Colombia's national team.

Also Read: Sans Mohamed Salah, Egypt Draw 0-0 V Colombia

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever