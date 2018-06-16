FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia's James Rodriguez, Wilmar Barrios resume practice ahead of the match

The full-23 man roster took part in Friday's practice at Sviyaga stadium, near Kazan, with the media present for the first 15 minutes

James Rodriguez/AFP

Forward James Rodriguez and midfielder Wilmar Barrios were back training with the rest of the Colombian team four days before the side's 2018 World Cup opener against Japan. Both players missed the team training session on Thursday with muscle fatigue but returned to take part in training on Friday, reports Efe.

The full-23 man roster took part in Friday's practice at Sviyaga stadium, near Kazan, with the media present for the first 15 minutes. Colombia, who reached the quarterfinals four years ago in Brazil in their best-ever World Cup run, will play Japan on Tuesday, followed by Poland on June 24 and Senegal on June 28.

Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia's James Rodriguez Suffers Muscle Fatigue

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever