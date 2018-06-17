FIFA World Cup 2018: Costa Rica match will decide Serbia's progress, says Aleksandar Kolarov

"If we play to our potential, are honest among ourselves, then we can do something," Kolarov said

Serbia captain Kolarov

Captain Aleksandar Kolarov says Serbia can achieve big things in Russia ahead of their World Cup opener against Costa Rica. With Brazil favourites to progress as winners of Group 'E', both teams know a good start is vital if they are to challenge Switzerland for the other qualification berth.

Former Manchester City full-back Kolarov believes Serbia can reach the knockout stages. "If we play to our potential, are honest among ourselves, then we can do something," Kolarov said. "Tomorrow's game will determine how important the subsequent games will be — I hope that we will get a good result and it will mean a lot if we win."

