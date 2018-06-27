FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo deserved red for elbow, says Iran coach
Ronaldo was booked after 83 minutes for elbowing Iran defender Morteza Pouraliganji after the incident was reviewed by the referee
Carlos Queiroz
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo should have been sent off for during Monday's 1-1 draw at the World Cup. Ronaldo was booked after 83 minutes for elbowing Iran defender Morteza Pouraliganji after the incident was reviewed by the referee.
"The reality is you stopped the game for VAR, there is an elbow. An elbow is a red card in the rules. Whether it's [Lionel] Messi or Ronaldo, it is a red card," said Queiroz.
