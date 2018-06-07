FIFA World Cup 2018: Danny Rose is not taking family to Russia due to racism

"I don't want to be worrying when I'm trying to prepare for games for my family's safety. If anything happens to me, it wouldn't affect me like it would if my family had been abused."



Danny Rose

England left-back Danny Rose will not be accompanied by his family at the World Cup in Russia as the Tottenham defender is fearful they could suffer racial abuse. "I'm not worried for myself, but I've told my family I don't want them going out there because of racism and anything else that may happen," Rose said.

"I don't want to be worrying when I'm trying to prepare for games for my family's safety. If anything happens to me, it wouldn't affect me like it would if my family had been abused."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever