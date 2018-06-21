FIFA World Cup 2018: Denmark boss Age Hareide backs Eriksen to deliver against Oz

"The opponents, they are going to be very cautious and careful about him, but he is used to that isn't he from the Premier League. We hope that we will get him up to a good level and that he will be able to show good things at this World Cup."

Christian Eriksen

Denmark head coach Age Hareide is confident talisman Christian Eriksen can deal with whatever tactics Australia deploy to try to stop him — just like he does for Tottenham in the Premier League. The Danes could put themselves on the verge of qualification for the knockout stage with a second Group C victory today after a 1-0 win over Peru. The Socceroos, meanwhile, went down 2-1 against France in Kazan, so are fighting to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

With so much on the line, much has been made of just how Australia will look to shackle the creativity of Eriksen, who netted a hat-trick as Denmark beat the Republic of Ireland 5-1 in their qualifying play-off second leg in Dublin. Hareide, though, has no doubts the Spurs man will be ready for the challenge. "Christian is a player who can change matches, and we try to get him involved as much as we can," the Norway head coach told a press conference, broadcast on the official FIFA tournament website.

"The opponents, they are going to be very cautious and careful about him, but he is used to that isn't he from the Premier League. We hope that we will get him up to a good level and that he will be able to show good things at this World Cup."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever