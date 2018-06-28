FIFA World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona's unsavoury celebrations mar Argentina's win

At the finals in Russia, Maradona has been a notable presence at all of his country's matches, watching from the stands

Maradona gestures during the Nigeria v Argentina tie in St Petersburg. Pics/AFP

Diego Maradona, 57, attracted massive attention at the World Cup again — this time with a crude celebration of Argentina's winner against Nigeria. As television cameras swung his way, seconds after the ball hit the back of Nigeria's net, Maradona came up with middle-finger gestures.

At the finals in Russia, Maradona has been a notable presence at all of his country's matches, watching from the stands. And when Marcos Rojo cracked in Argentina's second goal in a hard-fought 2-1 victory that carried the team through to the Last 16, he held nothing back. Swinging his arms back and forth, he also appeared to shout out before the cameras turned away from him.

