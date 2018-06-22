FIFA World Cup 2018: Eden Hazard clarifies Romelu Lukaku criticism

"I just told Romelu if we want to win the game we need him, not just as a scorer to score goals, but we want him to be involved in the build-up. We just talked normally and we won the game in the end so it was fine," he added

Eden Hazard does not regret accusing Romelu Lukaku of "hiding up front" before the striker's two goals in Belgium's 3-0 World Cup win over Panama. The Chelsea playmaker, who captained the Red Devils in their Russia 2018 opener, was less than impressed by the first-half display of a man who netted 27 times for his club side last season.

Hazard insists the criticism was never intended to be personal, with those inside the Belgium camp still united as they endeavour to bring the best out of themselves and one another. "Even if I am not the captain, I can talk. On the pitch, I try to give my best, if I can help players to be better — I will," Hazard told Sky Sports News.

"I just told Romelu if we want to win the game we need him, not just as a scorer to score goals, but we want him to be involved in the build-up. We just talked normally and we won the game in the end so it was fine," he added.

