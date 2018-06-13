FIFA World Cup 2018: Eden Hazard's injury is not serious, says Manager Martinez

Striker Romelu Lukaku also allayed any fears that Hazard's injury might be serious, telling Belgian TV: "He took a direct hit, as often. He came out as a precaution." The Red Devils are on an 18-match unbeaten run

Belgium captain Eden Hazard winces in pain after suffering an injury on Monday. Pic/AFP

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has played down injury fears over Eden Hazard after the Chelsea player limped out of Monday's 4-1 friendly win over Costa Rica. Hazard, Belgium's captain, hobbled off in the 70th minute after taking a blow to the foot, but Martinez says the injury is not serious. "Eden is okay, he had a little trouble, but it's nothing to worry about," Martinez said.



"I really enjoyed his performance. He was sharp and strong, he was majestic. At the end he just came off because he had a little bit of a dead leg, a little bit of a knock on his leg." The injury to Hazard overshadowed what was a positive evening for Belgium before they head off to Russia.



Striker Romelu Lukaku also allayed any fears that Hazard's injury might be serious, telling Belgian TV: "He took a direct hit, as often. He came out as a precaution." The Red Devils are on an 18-match unbeaten run.

