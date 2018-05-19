FIFA World Cup 2018: Eder, Nani and Gomes left out of Portugal squad

Forwards Eder and Nani were surprise absentees from Portugal's World Cup squad with coach Fernando Santos opting instead for the youth of Andre Silva and Goncalo Guedes. Also missing from the 23-man squad was Andre Gomes



Injured Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira was also missing from the line-up. Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, and Ricardo Quaresma, 34, are the only players over 30 in the Portuguese attack.

