FIFA World Cup 2018: Egypt, Mohamed Salah hit by Russian revolution

Coach Stanislav Cherchesov believes best is yet to come as hosts beat Salah's Egypt 3-1 to enter Round of 16

Russian players celebrate a goal while a dejected Mo Salah walks away

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov hopes the best is yet to come for the World Cup hosts after they sealed their place in the last 16 by easing past Egypt 3-1 despite Mohamed Salah's return on Tuesday.

Bad start for Egypt

An own-goal by Egypt captain Ahmed Fathi opened the floodgates on a sodden night in Saint Petersburg before goals from Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba bolstered Russian hopes they can defy pre-tournament expectations with a deep run into the latter stages. Salah did net Egypt's first goal at a World Cup in 28 years from the penalty spot after he had been hauled down 17 minutes from time, but it was too little, too late for the Pharaohs.



Russia's Artem Dzyuba celebrates his team's third goal

Russia entered the last 16 and Egypt were eliminated after Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 yesterday. "I hope there are many more to come," said Cherchesov when asked if he had enjoyed the best day of his life by almost certainly leading Russia into the knockout stages for the first time since 1986.

A run of seven games without a win leading into the tournament had dampened expectations in the host nation. However, after smashing Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game, Russia showed they are a force to contend with in the latter stages of the competition by blowing Egypt away with a three-goal salvo in 15 second-half minutes. "We have made a step in the right direction," added Cherchesov when asked if Russia could now go onto win the World Cup. And he claimed too much was made of poor friendly results in the past year when facing marquee opposition such as France, Spain, Brazil and Argentina.



Denis Cheryshev is ecstatic after scoring Russia's second goal at Saint Petersburg on Tuesday. Pics/AFP

Salah not at best

Salah was making his first appearance since injuring his left shoulder when falling heavily after being dragged to the ground by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final just over three weeks ago. He had missed Friday's 1-0 defeat to Uruguay and Salah looked far from the player who scored 44 goals in his debut season with Liverpool, and former Chelsea left-back Yuri Zhirkov was not afraid to test his fitness with a series of robust challenges. "It is very difficult to know what would have happened [had he not been injured] but we know the quality he has," Egypt coach Hector Cuper said.

