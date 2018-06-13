FIFA World Cup 2018: England not divided anymore, says Harry Kane

Kane, though, said this is not the case with the present group under Gareth Southgate - as many of them have played with each other at U-21 level

England's Harry Kane (front) arrives at Saint Petersburg airport with the team yesterday ahead of the World Cup. Pic/AFP

Captain Harry Kane says England's bid to end their World Cup drought stretching back over half a century will not be undone by a divided squad. The striker said there were no cliques within the squad that left for Russia yesterday seeking to emulate their 1966 predecessors in lifting the trophy. Both Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard claimed the reason they and the others who made up the so-called 'golden generation' fell short at successive finals was they could not shake off their different club rivalries when they joined up with their England teammates.

Kane, though, said this is not the case with the present group under Gareth Southgate — as many of them have played with each other at U-21 level. "It's not something we've had to deal with really — we all get on very well and have come through the ranks together," said Kane. "We don't have that divide in the team anymore."

Kane also took issue with Ferdinand who had said his priority had been winning trophies with Manchester United. "It's the one competition that everybody dreams of winning. That's No 1. I'd be surprised if majority of players did not say the World Cup is the biggest sporting event. I'd love to win everything with Spurs, but for me the World Cup outweighs them all."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever