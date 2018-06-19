FIFA World Cup 2018: Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova share pics of their twins watching the game

It looks like a healthy competition at home for Anna Kournikova

Loyalties for the ongoing FIFA World Cup seemed to be divided at Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias' household. Iglesias, 43, and his partner and former Russian tennis star Anna Kournikova, 37, recently shared separate pictures of six-month-old twins Nicholas and Lucy watching the football tournament.

In the picture posted by Kournikova, one of the twins is seen holding a FIFA 2018 World Cup football, as the Russia v Saudi Arabia game could be seen in the background. Meanwhile, Enrique is seen cheering for Spain as he held the kid with the Spain v Portugal game playing on TV. It looks like a healthy competition at home for Kournikova. We like!

