FIFA World Cup 2018: Ex-Brazil president Lula does World Cup football commentary from prison

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made a debut as sports commentator for a television programme from his prison cell and said the national team should not belittle the Costa Rican squad in the next game.



"We are going to prepare for Friday's game without belittling Costa Rica. In the end, everyone knows that one day little David beat the giant Goliath," the former head of state said from prison in a written comment read on sports television programme TVT and on Brasil Actual radio yesterday, reports Efe.

