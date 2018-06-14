FIFA World Cup 2018: Fernando Hierro takes over after Spain sack coach Julen Lopetegui

"The negotiation occurred without the RFEF having any information. [We were told] five minutes before the press release. We have a way of behaving that needs to be adhered to."

Fernando Hierro and Julen Lopetegui

Fernando Hierro will lead Spain at the World Cup after head coach Julen Lopetegui was dramatically sacked on the eve of the tournament. Spanish preparations were thrown into turmoil as Lopetegui lost his job following Tuesday's announcement he would leave to take over at Real Madrid after the finals in Russia.

Spanish Football Federation chief Luis Rubiales removed Lopetegui from the post just two days before the team's opener against Portugal. Rubiales had been riled by being told of Lopetegui's decision to take the Real job just five minutes before it was made public.

"We have been forced to dispense with the national coach. We wish him the best of luck," he said. "I don't want to get into how Real Madrid should go about things. The Spanish team is the team of all Spain. "The negotiation occurred without the RFEF having any information. [We were told] five minutes before the press release. We have a way of behaving that needs to be adhered to."

