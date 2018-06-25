FIFA World Cup 2018: France face Denmark in final group clash

A draw against Denmark will also keep France atop the group as they hope for a potentially more favourable meeting with likely second-place finishers in Group D -- Argentina or Nigeria

Comfortably placed atop Group C and already qualified for the knockouts, France will attempt to finish off their first round assignments with a win over Denmark when they face off in their final group stage clash here on Tuesday.

A draw against Denmark will also keep France atop the group as they hope for a potentially more favourable meeting with likely second-place finishers in Group D -- Argentina or Nigeria -- as Croatia are likely to top Group D after winning their opening two matches.

Denmark, on the other hand, will advance with a draw but a defeat, paired with an Australia win against Peru, could send them packing. Going into Tuesday's tie, it will be interesting to see if France will be keen to rest some key players before the knockout stage.

Striker Antoine Griezmann, who arrived tired in Russia after a long club season with Spanish football giants Atletico Madrid, remains a potential headache for the team. Denmark coach Age Hareide will be forced to reshuffle his attacking lineup on Tuesday with Yussuf Poulsen being suspended after he collected a second booking in as many outings against Australia, the forward picking up a harsh yellow card following a VAR-awarded penalty.

And the indifferent form of winger Pione Sisto could also force the coach to bench him for the crucial tie. Commenting on the opponent's current run in the tournament, Denmark coach told Danish newspaper bold.dk: "France may be considered among the favourites and have six points but they have not been finishing off opponents." "They have been pushed to the wire to get the points. They played well in the friendlies, but have not played well so far in the World Cup," he added.

