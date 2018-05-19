FIFA World Cup 2018: France omit Anthony Martial, Alexandre Lacazette

Anthony Martial, Alexandre Lacazette and Dimitri Payet have all been left out of the France squad for the World Cup



Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial, Alexandre Lacazette and Dimitri Payet have all been left out of the France squad for the World Cup. Manchester United forward Martial and Arsenal striker Lacazette had to be content with a place on the standby list, having failed to make it into the 23-man group announced by the French Football Federation.

Payet, the former West Ham midfielder now at Marseille, will miss this summer's tournament in Russia after aggravating a muscle injury during his side's Europa League final defeat to Atletico Madrid.

France coach Didier Deschamps said Payet, who was in tears as he limped out of Wednesday night's game, would likely have made the squad had it not been for his injury, which made his selection too big a gamble.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever