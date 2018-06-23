FIFA World Cup 2018: French teen hero Kylian Mbappe will savour record goal

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe â aged 19 years and 183 days âunderlined his rich talent and became France's youngest scorer at a World Cup when he poked home in the first half

France forward Kylian Mbappe (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates, Antoine Griezmann (right) and Olivier Giroud during a World Cup tie against Peru on Thursday. Pic/AFP, Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe said that playing at a World Cup was "a dream come true" after the teenager scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Peru to send France into the last 16 on Thursday. France, one of the pre-tournament favourites, join Uruguay and hosts Russia in the knockout rounds with one group game to go.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe — aged 19 years and 183 days —underlined his rich talent and became France's youngest scorer at a World Cup when he poked home in the first half.

"I have always said that the World Cup is a dream for any player and it was a dream for me too, it was a dream that came true and I hope there will be more days like this," Mbappe, arguably the best player in the world in his age bracket, said after the match. Didier Deschamps' side face Denmark on Tuesday with top spot in Group C at stake but progression to the next stage assured.

