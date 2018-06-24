FIFA World Cup 2018: German team ecstatic after 2-1 win against Sweden

"I think we deserved this victory," said Reus, who began to change the history of the game by scoring the draw in the 48th minute

Marco Reus/AFP

Marco Reus, who scored the first German goal and equalizer against Sweden, was proclaimed the player of the match after Germany beat Sweden 2-1 in Sochi on the second day of Group F.

"I think we deserved this victory," said Reus, who began to change the history of the game by scoring the draw in the 48th minute, reports Efe. Speaking of the decisive goal scored by Toni Kroos in the 95th minute, he welcomed the fact that it had been scored "at the last opportunity of the match," and added "my goal was luck, Toni's was world class".

"He did an excellent job of putting the ball in the top corner that way," he said, referring to the only result that would prevent Germany's early elimination from the World Cup. Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil wrote on his Twitter account after the match "What! A! Match! We are one team - on and off the pitch." Germany will play against South Korea in the last game of Group F on June 27.

Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany Coach Joachim Loew Considers His Team As Lucky After Tight Finish

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever