FIFA World Cup 2018: Germans all set for Jerome Boateng boost

The Bayern Munich defender was forced off in the first half of the Champions League semi-final first leg v Real Madrid



Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng has provided a boost to Germany's World Cup squad by stepping up his return to training following a hamstring injury. The Bayern Munich defender was forced off in the first half of the Champions League semi-final first leg v Real Madrid. But he posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday going through drills with the ball, and captioned it: "Finally the ball back on my feet." Boateng played in all seven games of Germany's victorious 2014 campaign in Brazil.

