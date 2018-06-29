FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany coach Joachim Loew's future under scrutiny

Asked whether he will continue in the role he has held for the last 12 years, Loew said: "That's hard to say. Of course, it takes a couple of hours to look into that.

Joachim Loew

Joachim Loew will consider his future as Germany head coach after the defending World Cup champions suffered a shock group-stage elimination. Loew's tenure is therefore under considerable scrutiny and, despite signing a four-year contract last month, he admitted he would take time to reflect on his future.

Asked whether he will continue in the role he has held for the last 12 years, Loew said: "That's hard to say. Of course, it takes a couple of hours to look into that. I'm shocked, I'm shocked because we didn't manage to pull it off."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever