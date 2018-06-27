FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany face must-win situation against South Korea

Germany have three points from two games, while South Korea are currently last in Group F with two losses, but they still have a chance to advance to the Round of 16

Germany and Brazil will bank on their strikers Toni Kroos (left) and Neymar respectively to deliver. Pics/AFP, Getty Images

Defending champions Germany will go for the kill against South Korea to enter the World Cup Last 16 when they face-off in their final Group F contest at the Kazan Arena here today. Brazil, on the other hand, will look to build on their morale-boosting 2-0 win over Costa Rica and seal a berth in the knockout stages when they take the field against Serbia in their final Group E match, a couple of hours later.

Germany have three points from two games, while South Korea are currently last in Group F with two losses, but they still have a chance to advance to the Round of 16. If South Korea beat Germany and Sweden (three points) lose to Mexico (six points), then the three teams, excluding Mexico would be tied at one win and two losses, meaning the second and last position to qualify from the group will be down to goal difference, goal scored, head-to-head record and then fair play rules. Germany, four-time World Cup winners, are the top-ranked team in the world, while South Korea are way down at No. 57. Germany lost their opener to Mexico but kept their chances alive thanks to a Toni Kroos 95th-minute winner against Sweden.

Meanwhile, Brazil need just a draw to secure qualification for the last 16, however their form hasn't been the greatest. For Serbia, a win would guarantee their progress although a draw could see them through if Switzerland lose to Costa Rica by more than one goal in the other group game.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil are expected to be unchanged from the side that beat Costa Rica. The onus will again be on Neymar to lead a bunch of excellent footballers to what could be a crucial win. Neymar has not lived up to the hype yet and even broke down in tears after the last-gasp win on Friday. Fans of the Selecao will hope to see tears of joy again tonight.

