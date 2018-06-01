FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany will be hunted, feels boss Joachim Loew

Brazil, who lifted the Jules Rimet trophy in 1958 and 1962, were the last team to win back-to-back titles, but Germany's head coach Loew says his squad must show the necessary hunger to repeat their Brazil 2014 triumph



Joachim Loew

Joachim Loew believes Germany will be hunted "like never before" when they attempt to become the first team in 56 years to successfully defend the World Cup in Russia.

Brazil, who lifted the Jules Rimet trophy in 1958 and 1962, were the last team to win back-to-back titles, but Germany's head coach Loew says his squad must show the necessary hunger to repeat their Brazil 2014 triumph.

"Germany will be hunted like never before, and near-superhuman forces will be needed if we want to end up becoming world champions again," warned Loew, who sees Brazil - who beat Germany 1-0 in a friendly in Berlin in March, Spain, England, France and Argentina as Germany's main threats at Russia 2018.

"Only we, as world champions, have something to lose." Germany have reached at least the semis of every major tournament since the 2006 World Cup finals with Loew in charge.

