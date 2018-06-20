FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane keen to challenge Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Harry Kane strengthened his status as England's leading light with both goals in Monday's World Cup opener against Tunisia but is hungry for even more

Harry Kane

Harry Kane is setting his sights on challenging Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the title of best player on the planet. Kane strengthened his status as England's leading light with both goals in Monday's World Cup opener against Tunisia but is hungry for even more.

Prior to the match he lightheartedly targeted a hat-trick to equal Ronaldo's treble against Spain, but it is increasingly clear there is nothing frivolous about his desire to compete with two men who have dominated the sport for a decade. Nobody else has won the prestigious Balon d'Or in the past 10 years but that is the level Kane is shooting for.

"To be the best player in the world you have to aim high, you can't aim low," he said. "I want to prove myself at a major tournament, I want to be up there with the best in the world and the only way to do that is to perform on the big stage and in the big moments. "I had to prove people wrong throughout my career and I love proving to myself that I can do it. Ronaldo is the best in the world, up there with Messi, but the challenge is there to be with them. Put no limits on yourself, nobody should. I have been itching to get out there and showcase myself on the big stage."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever