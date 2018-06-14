FIFA World Cup 2018: Here's a SWOT analysis of Top 5 title contenders

As football's biggest extravaganza - FIFA World Cup - kicks off in Russia today, mid-day does a SWOT analysis of the Top-5 title contenders

Sergio Ramos (Spain), Manuel Neuer (Germany), Neymar (Brazil), Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Eden Hazard (Belgium)

Sergio Ramos (Spain)

Strength

Good all-round squad with big names across all departments like Sergio Ramos in defence, Andres Iniesta in attacking midfield and Isco up front.

Weakness

Sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui just before the tournament could hamper their plans.

Opportunity

A fine mix of youth and experience means they can rule the world just like they did in 2010.

Threat

A certain Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence for Portugal in Group ‘B’ could upset the former champions.

Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Strength

A very cohesive team that can create goals at will given the likes of Mesut Oezil, Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller. Coach Joachim Loew is a top tactician.

Weakness

Lack of one potential goalscorer who can score often. Defender Jerome Boateng and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer were injured recently.

Opportunity

Big chance to join Brazil as five-time World Cup champions.

Threat

Presence of South American rivals Mexico and Euro giants Sweden makes Group ‘F’ difficult.

Neymar (Brazil)

Strength

A brilliant forwardline with skipper Neymar commanding a troop that has men like Marcelo, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho in their ranks.

Weakness

Vulnerable in defence and often caught out on counter-attacks. Hardworking defender Dani Alves’ absence might just be felt.

Opportunity

Desperate to make amends after the 1-7 humiliation at the hands of Germany in 2014.

Threat

Group ‘E’ companions Costa Rica and Serbia can pull off surprises.

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Strength

Skipper Lionel Messi alongside Paulo Dybala and Sergio Aguero upfront could be lethal against any opposition.

Weakness

Defensive frailties have often been exploited by South American rivals like Chile and Mexico in the past.

Opportunity

With Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria for company, they can easily top Group ‘D’ and progress to the knockouts.

Threat

Over-reliance on Messi could lead to others under-performing and a negative outcome overall.

Eden Hazard (Belgium)

Strength

Eden Hazard’s creativity, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku’s finishing abilities makes them lethal.

Weakness

A leaking defence could see them concede soft goals. Central defender Vincent Kompany has just recovered from an injury.

Opportunity

Having scored a record 43 goals during World Cup qualification means they can better their best-ever show — fourth place at Mexico ’86.

Threat

Topping Group ‘G’ may be tough given England’s presence.

