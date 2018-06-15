FIFA World Cup 2018: Hope Spain win WC, says Julen Lopetegui

"I am very sad, but hoping that we have a magnificent World Cup and that we win," Lopetegui said. Former Spain coach Javier Clemente has accused Rubiales of being clueless in his role

Julen Lopetegui

Sacked Spain coach Julen Lopetegui admits he is very sad about his shock departure from the World Cup. The Spaniard, 51, was relieved of his duties on the eve of the tournament after Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales learned — just five minutes before the official announcement was made — of his deal to become Real Madrid manager after the tournament.

"I am very sad, but hoping that we have a magnificent World Cup and that we win," Lopetegui said. Former Spain coach Javier Clemente has accused Rubiales of being clueless in his role. "Speaking in football terms, in terms of what a club is and what sports management is, Rubiales is clueless," he said. "He is a rookie and his arguments are always a bit dictatorial."

