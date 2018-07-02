FIFA World Cup 2018: I can score in every game, says England's Harry Kane

Kane leads the race for the Golden Boot with five goals in two matches

Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane believes he can score every time he sets foot on the pitch in Russia after netting five goals in his first two World Cup appearances.

Kane leads the race for the Golden Boot with five goals in two matches. "Maybe if I'd played against Belgium and didn't score, I'd be thinking, 'I didn't score in the last game'. But I'm coming off the back of a hat-trick and I'm ready to go against Colombia," Kane said. "At the moment I think I can score every time we play. Especially when things are going for you. You can't wait to get out there."

