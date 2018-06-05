FIFA World Cup 2018: I feel at 80 per cent of my capacity, says Neymar

The PSG forward appeared as a half-time substitute and needed just 23 minutes to prove how important he is to Brazil's hopes of a sixth world title



Neymar

Brazil star Neymar said he was very happy to have made a goal-scoring comeback in a 2-0 friendly victory over Croatia on Sunday, but insisted he was only firing at 80 per cent.

"It's been three months that I've been injured," said Neymar. "To come back and do what I love the most, playing football, and to score a goal, is an immense joy. I'm very happy."

The PSG forward appeared as a half-time substitute and needed just 23 minutes to prove how important he is to Brazil's hopes of a sixth world title. "I still feel a little pain, but that's normal when you spend so much time not walking. I feel at 80 per cent of my capacity," he added.

