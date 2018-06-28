FIFA World Cup 2018: I knew God was with us, says Lionel Messi

"I knew God was with us. He would not leave us because of the situation and because of what was at stake," Lionel Messi added

Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal

"I don't remember suffering so much," said a Lionel Messi as Argentina progressed to the Round of 16 beating Nigeria 2-1. Messi score the opener after which Javier Mascherano, who had played the second half bleeding in the face, conceded a penalty that allowed the Nigerians to equalise before Marcos Rojo scored the winner in the 86th minute. "I knew God was with us. He would not leave us because of the situation and because of what was at stake," Messi added.

