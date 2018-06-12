FIFA World Cup 2018: I owe Uruguay a debt, says Luiz Suarez

After the striker was expelled from the 2014 tournament in disgrace for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, Uruguay was eliminated by Colombia in the Round-of-16

Uruguay's priority will be keeping Luiz Suarez tamed at this World Cup. After the striker was expelled from the 2014 tournament in disgrace for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, Uruguay was eliminated by Colombia in the Round-of-16.

Suarez promises he is a reformed character and will be better behaved in Russia than in Brazil, where he scored twice before being banned. "It was my mistake," Suarez said.

"So I have a debt to pay to myself and Uruguay, to try to show a good image." Things were already starting to look brighter for two-time World Cup champion Uruguay, based on qualifying at least. After enduring four consecutive World Cup playoffs and only reaching three of the tournaments, Uruguay secured an automatic place in Russia by finishing second behind Brazil in qualifying.

