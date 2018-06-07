FIFA World Cup 2018: If only there was VAR in these 5 controversial moments

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be available for the first time at the FIFA World Cup in Russia this year. We pick five controversial talked-about moments which might have turned out differently had VAR been in play

Argentina's Diego Maradona (right) punches the ball while scoring a goal against England

Maradona's Hand of God against England

England faced Argentina in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, where Diego Maradona would go on to score one of the most controversial goals in the tournament's history. Early in the second half, Steve Hodge's clearance sent the ball into the England penalty area. As goalkeeper Peter Shilton came out to punch clear, Maradona leapt to apparently nod the ball over the England captain and into the net. England players were left in disbelief — protesting in vain over the handball as Maradona ran off to be swamped by his teammates on the far touchline.

Frenchman Blanc sees red against Croatia

Hosts France took on Croatia in the semi-final of the 1998 World Cup. With France leading 2-1 and a quarter-of-an-hour left, Slaven Bilic and Laurent Blanc collided during a free-kick.



France's Laurent Blanc is comforted after receiving a red card; (inset) Slaven Bilic

Croatia defender Bilic went down, clutching his forehead, after what looked like minimal contact at best from the Frenchman's palm into his chest. It was enough to convince Spanish referee Jose Garcia Aranda, who showed a red card. Blanc was suspended for the final, which Les Bleus won 3-0 over Brazil.

Suarez sinks his teeth into Chiellini

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, during Uruguay's group match against Italy, Luis Suarez clashed with Italy's defender Giorgio Chiellini in the penalty area, both men going to ground.



Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini shows bite marks left by Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez

Suarez held his face following what he claimed was a stray elbow, while a raging Chiellini exposed bite marks on his shoulder. At the time, no action was taken by the referee Marco Rodriguez.

When Spain almost crossed the line

South Korea reached the semis of the World Cup when they beat Spain on penalties in 2002. During extra-time, Joaquin ran to the touchline and crossed the ball for Fernando Morientes to score which could have been Spain's winner.



Spain's Joaquin

However, the referees ruled the ball had gone over the line, which replays showed, was a clear error.

Brazilian Rivaldo's Turkey theatrics

At the 2002 World Cup, Brazil played Turkey in their group match in South Korea. Brazil were 2-1 ahead in stoppage time, with Rivaldo having netted a late penalty. Going over to take a corner, the forward waited for Hakan Unsal to give him the ball.



Rivaldo after being hit by a ball. Pics/AFP, Getty Images

When it was kicked by the Turkey player, it hit Rivaldo on the thigh, but the Brazilian went down holding his face. Unsal was shown a red card by the referee.

