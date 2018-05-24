FIFA World Cup 2018: Injured goalkeeper Sergio Romero out of Argentina squad

Argentina's World Cup preparations suffered a blow yesterday as goalkeeper Sergio Romero was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury, the Argentina Football Association (AFA) said



Sergio Romero

Argentina's World Cup preparations suffered a blow yesterday as goalkeeper Sergio Romero was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury, the Argentina Football Association (AFA) said.

The Manchester United 'keeper injured his right knee during training on Tuesday. "Romero will be removed from the list of 23 players who will participate in the 2018 World Cup," the AFA said in a statement.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever