FIFA World Cup 2018: Injured Ozil to skip Germany's friendly against Saudi Arabia

Ozil, who finished the 2017-18 season with a back injury, faces a race to get his knee ready for Germany's first game against Mexico in Moscow on June 17 having also drawn South Korea and Sweden in Group 'F'

German midfielder Mesut Ozil

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will miss Germany's final warm-up match today with a knee injury, but the attacking midfielder's participation in the World Cup is not in danger, according to the German football federation."

Ozil, 29, will sit out the friendly against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen with light bruising to his left knee, but was able to run in training yesterday. The midfielder, who picked up the injury in Saturday's shock 2-1 defeat to Austria, has not taken part in full training over the last four days at Germany's pre-World Cup camp in Eppan, Italy.

"It's nothing dramatic, we just don't want to take any risk and he was able to sprint in training. I assume he will be okay for the World Cup," said Germany's team director Oliver Bierhoff. Ozil, who finished the 2017-18 season with a back injury, faces a race to get his knee ready for Germany's first game against Mexico in Moscow on June 17 having also drawn South Korea and Sweden in Group 'F'.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever