FIFA World Cup 2018: Interesting facts you must know about teams in Group B

1 Iran for the first time has managed to qualify for two successive World Cups, overall this is their fifth appearance at the Quadrennial showpiece. After managing a win against Morocco, Team Melli have their tails up as they look to reach last 16 for the first time in their history.



2 Previously Iran had just tasted success once when they defeated the Americans in 1998 by 2-1, their first clean sheet came against Nigeria in 2014 when they held the Africans for a nil all draw.

3 Iran has one of the most vociferous fan base in the world but sadly till date women aren’t allowed to attend matches at the stadium in Iran. Although some passionate women fans manage to sneak in with fake beards taking the risk of being arrested. Russia though witnessed Iranian women fans cheering for the team from the stands.



4 Amongst the 32 teams in Russia, Morocco has the most number of players who were born abroad, five of them hailing from Netherlands itself, atleast some Dutch representation in this World Cup.

5 1986 World Cup was Morroco’s most celebrated tournament, not only they dominated against teams like England, Poland and Portugal, they became the first African nation to top their group.



6 The draw against Portugal was Spain’s first in their last 15 games, previously they won 14 and lost 4. Interestingly these two teams were knocked out in the group stages last time around in Brazil. The defending champions being knocked out in group stage was the fourth instance in the history of the tournament.

7 1966 World Cup in England saw Portugal stage a remarkable comeback. From 3-0 down they went onto turn tables on North Korea, by thumping a glut against the Asians, Eusebio was the chief architect as he scored a haul in that historic game. Portugal took a sweet revenge in 2010 when they thumped seven goals.

