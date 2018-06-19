FIFA World Cup 2018: Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah to spend Rs 1.35 crore to support him in Russia

Rebekah has jetted for the FIFA World Cup with 11 suitcases and the family will end spending ÃÂ£150,000 (R1.35 crore approximately) for her stay

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has got all her four kids — Sofia, three and Finley, one, with husband Jamie, and daughter Megan, 13, and Taylor, six, she has with her ex, to Russia to cheer her husband.

Rebekah has jetted for the FIFA World Cup with 11 suitcases and the family will end spending £150,000 (Rs 1.35 crore approximately) for her stay. Rebekah posted this picture on Instagram yesterday ahead of their game Tunisia and wrote, "Match day. Good luck @england #teamengland #worldcup2018."

Jamie Vardy

Rebekah and her kids will stay at a £250-a-night (Rs 22,500 approx) five-star hotel in St Petersburg. In addition to other expenses, she will also be paying £1,000 (Rs 90000) a day for security of her family. "As we're bringing the kids to Russia we'll have our own security too, just because I want peace of mind," Rebekah told OK! magazine. She added that unlike other WAGs, she will stay away from partying in Russia. "Our group is there for one reason — to support our husbands. It'd be wrong for us to be making headlines. The wives and girlfriends represent the country, too. You won't see me dancing on tables or rolling out of nightclubs at 3am."

